Director Madhur Bhandarkar called out fellow director Karan Johar and his business partner Apoorva Mehta for allegedly taking away the title of his film and ‘tweaking’ it as per their suitability. The Fashion director took to Twitter to tag Johar and Mehta in his tweet on Friday evening and wrote, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18

had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.” (sic) Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Blink-And-Miss Appearance in Teaser of Netflix' Movie We Can Be Heroes

Dharma Productions has produced The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for Netflix. The show gives an inside view of the lives of the famous wives of Bollywood actors. It features Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan, actor Neelam Kothari who’s married to Samir Soni, Maheep Kapoor who’s the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, and Bhavana Panday who’s married to actor Chunky Panday. There’s a lot of excitement about the show as it’s the first of its kind of a series around the wives of the male Bollywood celebrities in India. However, it seems inspired by the popular international series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Johar and his company are yet to reply to Bhandarkar’s allegations. Watch out this space!