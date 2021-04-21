Actor Madhuri Dixit is an evergreen diva and whenever she comes on-screen, she takes the breath away of many of her fans. The Dhak-Dhak actor has shared a mesmerising video on Instagram grooving to the popular song ‘Bajre Da Sitta’. In the video, she gives some killer and enchanting expressions that will definitely take your heart away or make you watch her video on a loop. Madhuri looks drop-dead gorgeous in pink embellishment lehenga teamed up with sparkling jewellery including a necklace, drop earrings, and a green bracelet. She styled her hair in a wavy bun. Sharing the video, she wrote, “On trend with #BajreDaSitta (sic)” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares Love-Soaked Photo With Nick Jonas, Tells Him 'Miss You so Much'

Earlier, she tweeted on the ongoing situation in the country and wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see the pandemic taking over our lives yet again. We can only get through this with each other’s support. Requesting you all to follow the guidelines & take care of your loved ones. My humble gratitude to our frontline workers for their selfless service.”

Madhuri, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3, has raised concerns after 19 members were tested positive for COVID-19 including Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in the Netflix project, produced by Karan Johar.