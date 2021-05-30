Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene are ‘proud parents’ as their son Arin Nene has ‘graduated from high school with flying colours’. On Sunday, Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a video from her son’s high school graduation day, which took place virtually. In the video, the actor can be seen getting her son ready for graduation in a green graduation cape and cap. As he graduates, he throws his graduation cap in the air as he jumps with happiness. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit to Perform Mujra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi? Here’s All You Need to Know

Sharing a long note, she wrote, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hard work, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.” Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Sparkles in a Yellow Lehenga, Keeps it Simple For Eid Festivities | See Pics

Watch Video Here:



Last week, Sriram Nene also shared a similar picture with son Arin and wrote, “Sneak peek, right. So proud! Thanks to ASB and all the teachers and everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)



Currently, Madhuri Dixit is staying in Mumbai with her husband Sreeram Nene and two sons – Arin and Raayan. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in a Netflix film produced by Karan Johar. She also has Karan Johar-directorial Takht in her pipeline. Last year, she released her first single titled Candle. She is also seen currently as one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4. She was last seen in Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.