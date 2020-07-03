Actor Madhuri Dixit mourned the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan on Friday. In a post on social media, she mentioned that she was ‘devastated’ after losing a friend and mentor like Saroj Khan with whom she worked in many movies including her most remembered ones like Khal Nayak, Devdas, Tezaab and Anjaam among others. Also Read - 'Mother of Dance': Netizens Mourn the Demise of Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan, Say 'Another Legend Gone'

Madhuri took to Twitter on Friday morning and wrote, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji” (sic) Also Read - Saroj Khan Dies at 71: Farah Khan, Remo D'souza, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu And Other Celebs Mourn The Demise of Bollywood’s Masterji

I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji Also Read - Saroj Khan's Last Interview: Her Love For Madhuri Dixit And The Art of Dance in Bollywood | Exclusive — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan passed away at around 2:30 am on Friday at Guru Nanak hospital in Mumbai. She was 71 years old and suffered from a cardiac arrest after being admitted to the hospital for over 10 days. Fondly known as Master ji, she was a three-time national award-winning choreographer and someone who began the legacy of having female dance masters onboard a film.

In her last interview with india.com on Madhuri’s 53rd birthday, she expressed her excitement and reminisced the moments from the past when Madhuri was just a beginner and she found her most obedient student in her. Talking about her, Saroj Khan had mentioned, “She’s a beautiful student of mine. We have worked together in many songs. We have enjoyed each other’s dances. She’s a perfect dancer. But she didn’t know Hollywood-Bollywood dancing. In Kathak, you don’t have to move your hips. It’s considered a taboo. So, she was nervous before. You have to shake your hips here. Our story began from the sets of Uttar Dakshin. She took some time but learned very quickly.”

Rest in peace, Saroj Khan!