Actor Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of beauty and her gracefulness while dancing makes her fans go gaga over her. The 90s kids still stop the channel whenever she appears on TV and she definitely makes the hearts skip. Now, she is all set to come back on TV with the new season of Dance Deewane and her mesmerising look in yellow lehenga has left viewers excited for the show. Taking to Instagram, she shared a few pictures in a sunshine yellow lehenga teamed up with vibrant, mirror work multi-colour choli. She opted for Asal by Aby Jani and Sandeep Khosala. Styled by Ami Patel, she kept her makeup simple and styled her hair in a side partition. She finished her look with a pair of earrings and her timeless is beauty will make you fall in love with her all over again.

Check Out Her Pictures Here:

Madhuri has a huge fan-following and actor Mouni Roy has always been vocal about her love for her. Commenting in one of the pictures, she called her 'Goddess of Love' and in another one, she simply commented with smileys.

In another picture posted recently on Instagram, she can be pastel mauve coloured shimmery saree teamed up with multi-colour blouse. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup and bright red lipstick. With a pair of heavy earrings, she accessoried her look with minimal jewellery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Netflix project, produced by Karan Johar.