Madras Cafe actor Leena arrested in extortion case: Actor Leena Maria Paul has been arrested by the Delhi Police in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s partner Leena Paul who was allegedly helping him run an extortion racket from inside the jail. Chandrasekhar has been accused of extorting hundreds of crores from many people. He was nabbed after he conned a businessman’s wife by impersonating a government official.Also Read - EC bribery case: HC seeks police reply on Sukesh's plea against charges

Leena, who has worked in Bollywood and South Indian films, was also interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in the extortion case. It is believed that her connection with the case and Chandrasekhar was established during the investigation and the authorities even found evidence proving the same. Also Read - EC bribery case: Close associate of 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrested

Earlier, the ED officials conducted raids at Chandrasekhar’s sea-facing bungalow in Chennai and reportedly found over 16 luxury cars, expensive clothes, gadgets, and other luxury items worth crores of rupees. It is believed that the Madras Cafe actor was leading a lavish life by using the money Chandrasekhar received by conning various businessmen and their family members. Also Read - 7 Delhi policemen suspended for relaxing rules for 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In 2013, both Leena and Sukesh were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai for their involvement in Chennai’s Canara Bank cheating case 2013. She was accused of starting a fake investment firm that promised 10 times the return of the invested amount in a short span of time.

Recently, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also called in by the ED in Delhi to record her statement in the case. The actor visited the Enforcement Directorate on August 31, after her name cropped up in the case related to Sukesh who used a called ID from Tihar Jail to spoof the actor. As reported by India Today, Sukesh didn’t only call Jacqueline from inside the prison, he also sent expensive gifts to the actor. The report mentioned a source close to the case revealing that Sukesh had hidden his real identity from Jacqueline and was impersonating a big personality while talking to her. “When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift,” the source said.