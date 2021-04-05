Mumbai: Before announcing the partial lockdown in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray met a few Bollywood people to discuss the situation of the industry which has been allowed to function in the crucial COVID times. Also Read - Aa Rahi Hai Police! Sooryavanshi Gets a Release Date; Akshay Kumar–Rohit Shetty’s Film Ready For Theatres

It was on Saturday that Thackeray met filmmaker Rohit Shetty among other producers, directors, and distributors and discussed how the films and TV content can continue to be produced in Maharashtra. The stakeholders from the film industry talked about the grim situation that they have been facing ever since the country went into lockdown last year. While the major movies haven't been released, several filmmakers who had recently announced the release date of their respective films, have postponed their projects again. The buzz around the release of Sooryavanshi was also high.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi gets postponed due to Maharashtra lockdown

Rohit Shetty had announced last month that the Akshay Kumar-starrer will be hitting the screens on April 30. However, the release date has been pushed yet again while an official announcement is yet to be made.

A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to Shetty revealing that Thackeray appreciated the decision of postponing Sooryavanshi’s release date. “Uddhav Thackeray ji appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing his film, Sooryavanshi. Rohit, in turn, agreed that the industry should support the government’s endeavour of saving lives,” he said.

While the filmmakers and producers promised full support to the government in times of partial lockdown, they also requested the government to issue some sort of subsidy or any other financial relief to the industry. The report quoted the source as saying, “Kamal Gianchandani offered his support to the government as well. But he also added that their sector has suffered for a year and that they’ll require help in the form of waiver, subsidies, etc. in order to tide over these new curbs. Nitin Datar meanwhile requested waiver of property tax on single screens and also to do away with certain charges in the hefty electricity bill.”

The Maharashtra government is currently working with the mantra of ‘zindagi, jaan aur uske baad kaam’ (life first, livelihood later). The CM highlighted how his government only wants to ascertain people’s safety first and then their means of livelihood. Thackeray has promised more jobs in the future, and better situations for the cinema halls to operate.