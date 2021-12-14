Mumbai: It looks like Bollywood has once again been targeted by Coronavirus. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have also contracted the virus. Maheep Kapoor is a well-known fashion designer and is the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, and Seema Khan, who is also a fashion designer, is married to Sohail Khan. Speaking with Indian Express, Sanjay confirmed that Maheep has mild symptoms and she has self-isolated herself. He was quoted as saying, “Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”Also Read - 4th Omicron Case in Gujarat's Surat Takes India's Count To 41. Check State-wise Tally Here

News agency ANI cited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and stated that it was Seema who first contracted Covid-19. Last week, Kareena, Amrita, Seema, Maheep, and others had a get-together party at Karan Johar's house. The BMC said that Seema has minor symptoms. It also said that on December 11 Seema was tested positive. The same day Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested and came positive for the virus. Karan Johar's party was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier, BMC confirmed that Kareena and Amrita have tested positive for coronavirus and added that they have violated Covid norms and attended several parties. The BMC said in its statement, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests." They also revealed that Kareena's house has been sealed and BMC is tracking down the people who came in contact with the actor in the last week. Kareena, too, confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram stories.

She wrote in her statement, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”