Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has appeared in front of the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the sexual assault case filed against the IMG Ventures, a modelling firm. Th notices were issued to Rautela, Rannvijay Sangha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy and Prince Narula and Mahesh Bhatt in the case.

Issuing an official statement, he wrote, "As a father of three girls, I have the highest regard for the cause taken up by Ms. Yogita and the National Commission for Women and express my full cooperation for the crusade."

"I salute the National Commission for Women for taking up the noble cause of whistle blowing the vulnerability and exploitation of women by few miscreants who bring shame and disgrace to the entire industry. I appeared before the Hon'ble Commission today in context of the complaint filed by Ms. Yogita Bhayana, Founder of People against Rapes in India against Mr. Sunny Verma, promoter of the company IMG Ventures. I was summoned to appear as my name and images were used by IMG Ventures for promotion of their event Mr. and Miss. Glamour 2020, scheduled to be held in November, 2020', he added.

Explaining that he didn’t appear for the show, he wrote, “I was approached to attend this event as a Chief Guest, I had responded that in the current COVID 19 circumstances, I would not attend any event. I could give it a thought closer to November, depending on the circumstances at the relevant time. I have neither entered into any agreement nor received any monetary consideration for the event. Unfortunately, my name and images were picked up from social media and misused in relation to the event without my consent and authority. When I confronted them on this, they have apologized profusely and withdrawn all my images in association with the event. I am issuing this statement to make everyone aware that I have no association with IMG Ventures, Sunny Verma and Mr. and Miss. Glamour 2020 and my name and credibility should not be misused for promotion of the event to lure participation of others.”

Earlier, NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted, “Issued a notice to @MaheshNBhatt @UrvashiRautela @eshagupta2811 @rannvijaysingha @Roymouni @princenarula88 for recording of witness statements on a complaint received from Ms @yogitabhayana, Founder @pariforindia , alleging sexual and mental assault on several. girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting.NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures.”