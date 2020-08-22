After the WhatsApp text exchange that hinted how filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt might have guided Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant Singh Rajput‘s residence, a new text exchange between the two have now surfaced online. Accessed by India Today, the new WhatsApp text exchange not only shows that they talked on June 13, a day before SSR allegedly died by suicide but also shows that Bhatt tried calling Rhea on June 14, when SSR died. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty-Mahesh Bhatt’s WhatsApp Chats From June 8 After Leaving Sushant Singh Rajput’s Residence: Sense of Relief

The filmmaker, who acted as the guiding light for Rhea in her life, called her at around 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm on June 14, Sunday, after leaving a text for her that read ‘call me.’ However, he did not receive any response from Rhea on WhatsApp. Also Read - Viral Facebook Post Claims Rhea Chakraborty Sought Help From Mahesh Bhatt For 'Clinically Depressed' Sushant Singh Rajput

On that very day, it was at around 09:35 am that Rhea texted the filmmaker asking for his morning dose of enlightenment. Her text to Bhatt read, “Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That’s it love you.” The filmmaker replied to the actor and wrote, “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor. Love you child” In lieu, Rhea wrote, “Love you sir, my angel.” Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

Before this, Rhea had received messages from Bhatt on June 10 and June 12. These seemed like regular motivational quotes that the filmmaker decided to send to Rhea to cheer her up. “Loneliness plays a key in nurturing the seed of personal creativity and birthing one’s true self,” read the text dated June 12. “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more” – this was the text sent to the actor on June 9. Rhea wrote back to Bhatt saying, “So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning.”

These chats have gone viral already as the CBI begins its investigation into the SSR death case. Rhea is also being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate after SSR’s father accused her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide and siphoning money from his account.