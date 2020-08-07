The Bhatts of the industry are presenting their family project – Sadak 2 on August 28 online. The film is a sequel to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt‘s 1991 hit film Sadak that features his daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. On Thursday night, Pooja shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Sadak 2 and wrote a note in the caption that’s actually a letter to her from her father. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates, August 7, 2020: ED Rejects Rhea Chakraborty's Request of Deferring Her Questioning

Along with those photos, Pooja also shared a few throwback photos of the family. One of the pictures showed daddy Bhatt with his younger daughter Alia. In the letter, the director talked about life and the responsibilities of a director. He talked about how a film belongs to the audience but if it fails, it becomes a part of the director's lone journey.

A part of Mahesh Bhatt’s letter to Pooja read, “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine. That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director.” (sic)

Sadak 2, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, is going to stream on Disney+Hotstar. The film has been under fire after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the debates over nepotism culture in the industry that ensued. Both Mahesh Bhatt and his daughters have been targetted for being products of nepotism and the bullying gang that snatches away opportunities from the ‘outsiders’ in the industry.