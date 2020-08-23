Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt‘s wife Soni Razdan and daughter Pooja Bhatt came out to defend him after his WhatsApp chats with Rhea Chakraborty went viral on Thursday. Both Pooja and Soni took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that the messages that Bhatt sent to Rhea are basic forward messages he had event sent to them, and posted on Twitter as well. Both of them shared the screenshots of their own WhatsApp chats with the director. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt Called Rhea Chakraborty on June 14, The Day Sushant Singh Rajput Died

India Today had released the WhatsApp chats of Bhatt with Rhea spanning eight days from June 8 to June 15, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput died at his apartment in Bandra. The chats also revealed that Bhatt had tried calling Rhea on June 14 at around 04:00 pm and 05:oo pm and when she didn’t respond, he event left a text for her that read, ‘call me.’

On that very day, it was at around 09:35 am that Rhea texted the filmmaker asking for his morning dose of enlightenment. Her text to Bhatt read, “Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That’s it love you.” The filmmaker replied to the actor and wrote, “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor. Love you child” In lieu, Rhea wrote, “Love you sir, my angel.”

Before this, Rhea had received messages from Bhatt on June 10 and June 12. These seemed like regular motivational quotes that the filmmaker decided to send to Rhea to cheer her up. “Loneliness plays a key in nurturing the seed of personal creativity and birthing one’s true self,” read the text dated June 12. “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more” – this was the text sent to the actor on June 9. Rhea wrote back to Bhatt saying, “So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning.”

Bhatt’s chats with Rhea also established that she had informed him after leaving SSR’s residence on June 8 when she referred to herself as ‘Aisha’, the fictional character from her film Jalebi, and wrote to the filmmaker saying ‘Aisha moves on’ while also thanking him for his constant guide and support.

Rhea is accused by Sushant’s father for abetting the late actor’s alleged suicide. CBI is currently looking into the matter.