Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has been booked under a non-cognizable offence after he allegedly slapped and abused a man in Maharashtra. As per the reports, the actor is booked on the charges of slapping and verbally abusing a man whose car had hit Manjrekar’s car from behind on Pune Solapur Highway near Yawat on Friday night. The man identified as Kailas Satpute filed a complaint at Yawat police station under Pune rural jurisdiction on Saturday. Manjrekar has claimed that the driver of the said car was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened. The 62-year-old actor has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult). Also Read - Maharashtra: No Fine For Not Wearing Masks Inside Private Vehicles, BMC Issues New Guidelines | Deets Inside

Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yawat police station said in a statement, “The incident took place on Friday night, on Pune Solapur highway. Near Yawat, Manjrekar’s car was hit by the complainant’s car. The incident was followed by a heated argument between them. The complainant Satpute has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar. We have registered a non-cognizable offence.” Also Read - Mahesh Manjrekar Booked For Slapping And Abusing Man After Road Rage Incident in Pune

For non-cognizable offence, police need the court’s permission to initiate the probe or to make an arrest. In cognizable offence, police do not require the court’s permission before taking any action. Also Read - Major Scam Busted at Mumbai Airport: Man Helps Flyers Skip Mandatory Quarantine, Arrested

Mahesh Manjrekar told Indian Express, “I was on my way to Chaufula for a shoot, where a crew of around 200 people were waiting for me. Somewhere near Yawat, this driver hit my car from behind. Two colleagues, who were in my car, have suffered whiplash due to the impact. I now know damages to my car are around Rs 4 lakh. We then found out that he and those accompanying him were clearly drunk. I was in a hurry for the shoot and decided not to file a complaint, because people were waiting for me. Now I feel I should I have gone to the police station. After the incident, the driver did not even bother to get out of the car to apologise. The person has filed a complaint on Saturday and not on the same night, because he was drunk that time. I don’t know why it is being made into a big issue.”