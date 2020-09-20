Making big revelations, Payal Ghosh during an interview with a news channel claimed that Anurag said that actresses like Huma Quereshi, Richa Chaddha, Mahie Gil are just a call away and would come running to ‘suck’ his ‘c**k’. Now, reacting to the controversy, Mahie Gill, whose name Payal has taken, told ETimes, “I really don t want to get into this rut, there’s already so much negativity happening around us. It is very easy to take names just because he launched us. All I want to say is that I have known Anurag for a long time now. We may not be in touch but I am sure Anurag can never ever speak like this about any of his actors. This is my statement and I don’t want to speak any further on this.” Mahie Gill received much acclaim for her role in Anurag’s Dev D. Also Read - Sexual Harassment Row: Payal Ghosh To Register Complaint With NCW Against Anurag Kashyap

Speaking to IANS, Payal Ghosh said, “I was molested by a very famous director. The director told me that girls he works with ‘have a gala time’ with him. The circumstances created at that moment were very embarrassing. It was Anurag Kashyap who tried to molest me in 2014. I tried to open up about it several times, but my family and close friends asked me to be silent to avoid any problem in the future. I wanted to talk about it, but I was silenced. We should talk about it so that people like him don’t abuse their position of power.” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Claims Parineeti Chopra Did Not Want To Do Hasee Toh Phasee With ‘TV Actor’ Sushant Singh Rajput

Recalling the incident, she stated, “First, I went to meet him in his office at Yari Road. He was talking to somebody else, and asked me to sit in front of him. He was busy talking to somebody else and that’s why I left. Next day, he called me asking me not to wear anything glamourous that would suggest that I am an actress. He said ‘wear something simple’. So, I went to meet him in salwar kameez. He cooked for me, and picked my plates as well. I left after sometime but he messaged again, asking me to come. I refused, since it was late. He even enquired about who lives with me. He called me over to his home, and I went. I sat while he smoked. After sometime, he took me to another room, where there were many shoes of his then wife Kalki Koechlin. He showed me her shoes, and said ‘my wife has gone to the US. She is angry with me. I used to cook for her too, but don’t cook anymore. She is angry with me’.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Big Heroes' Flashed Their Genitals And Harassed Her, Supports Payal Ghosh in #MeToo Against Anurag Kashyap

Payal continued: “Anurag also said that girls were ready to sleep with him ‘just to do one film with Ranbir Kapoor’. At that time, he was working on ‘Bombay Velvet’.” “I got scared at that moment. That room had many cassettes, books and a sofa. It seemed like a library. After that, he suddenly got naked in front me, and asked me to remove my clothes, to which I said ‘Sir, I am not comfortable’,” Payal claimed. He said, ‘all the actresses I have worked with are ready to come to me at just one call’. Again, I said that I am not comfortable. After some time, I said ‘Sir, I am really feeling uncomfortable and unwell’, and just escaped from the place. I didn’t meet him ever after that incident. He asked me to meet him after that incident also, but I didn’t meet him. That incident haunts me till date.”