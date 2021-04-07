Mumbai: Actor Mahima Chaudhry has finally garnered enough courage to speak about her troubled marriage, the life-threatening accident she suffered, and all the rumours that harmed her career in the industry. In her latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor revealed that she had suffered two miscarriages in her marriage with Bobby Mukherjee because she was juggling many things at that time. Also Read - How Ajay Devgn-Kajol Helped Mahima Chaudhry After Her 'Career-Threatening Accident'

The actor is a single mother to a daughter named Ariana. Mahima also said she didn’t open up to her parents or friends while she was struggling in an unhappy marriage. She was quoted as saying, “You obviously don’t tell your parents, you don’t tell your people because you feel ‘oh, this was one issue’ and then you stay back and then one more issue and then you stay back and then I also had a – I was also expecting another child and I had a miscarriage. And then I had another miscarriage, it was all because of you not being happy in that space. Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come to drop my child at my mother’s home and then I stayed back two days and I used to feel I’m so much more comfortable here.” Also Read - Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage in July, Says 'Losing a Child Means Carrying Unbearable Grief'

However, Mahima realised that her mother turned out to be her biggest support after she finally opened up to her about her condition. “She said, ‘I saw you struggling, I saw you up and down, and why are you beating yourself up? If it’s not, stay here for a while and see does it make you feel better,” she said. Also Read - COVID-19 Related Miscarriage is Now a Reality: Here's All You Need to Know About it

Mahima, who debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes, instantly became popular with her performance. However, after doing a few films, she decided to stay away from the industry following a brutal car accident. The actor took many years to recover from the deadly accident after which she appeared in a few movies like Dhadkan and Dil Hai Tumhaara among others.