Actor Mahima Chaudhry has alleged that filmmaker Subhash Ghai 'bullied' her and even sent messages to several producers to not work with her. She even said that the filmmaker took her to the court and wanted her to cancel her first show. She told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that in the Trade Guide magazine issue of 1998 or 1999, there was an ad given by him which stated that if anybody wanted to work with her then the person has to contact him, otherwise it will be a breach of contract. However, she says that there was no such contract which states that she had to take his permission.

She further says that there were four celebrities – Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi who came out in her support.

She was quoted as saying, "I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission."

“Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me. They all told me to stay strong. David Dhawan called and told me that, ‘Don’t worry and don’t let him bully you.’ Apart from these four people, I didn’t receive a call from anyone else”, she added.

Mahima reveals that she was replaced by Urmila Matondkar in 1998 film Satya without even being informed by Ram Gopal Varma. She said, “That was supposed to be my second film. I had taken the signing amount. He didn’t even have the decency to call me or my manager and inform me about the reality. I learnt from the press that he had begun shooting without me.”

Mahima Chaudhary made her debut in Bollywood with Subhash Ghai’s film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan.