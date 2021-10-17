Mumbai: Actor Mahima Chaudhry reminisced the time when she had stepped into the industry and things were not equal for both male and female actors. The actor spoke about how there were stigmas attached to a woman’s age, and her relationship status back then but things are changing now. She spoke to Hindustan Times in an interview and mentioned that the industry has changed a lot for women where they are getting better parts to play in the films and also getting more brand endorsements.Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry Recalls The Time When She Suffered 2 Miscarriages And Couldn't Open up to Anyone

Mahima said that female actors have a longer shelf like than before and it's totally changed from how it was when she had joined Bollywood. "The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, 'Oh! She's dating!'. If you were married, then forget it, you career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over," she explained.

The actor, who debuted in the industry with 1997 film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan, added that women are at powerful positions today. "I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They getter better parts, better pay, endorsements, they're at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before," she said.

Mahima went on to talk about men in the industry and how even they used to hide their relationship status for their on-screen image. Even when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak came, we didn’t know he (Aamir Khan) was married, same for Govinda. People didn’t show their children’s photographs or expose them as that would tell their age! All these things have really changed between now,” she said.

The actor maintained that someone’s relationship status is not a deciding factor for the person to continue with her career.