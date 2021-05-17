Mahira Khan on India banning Pakistani artistes: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is positive about working in India now. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, the actor talked about the ban on Pakistani artistes and how it made everyone lose out on many opportunities that could have resulted in a beautiful collaboration of the artistes from across the border. Also Read - Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Gets COVID-19, Mouni Roy Wishes Her a Speedy Recovery

Mahira spoke to Film Companion and said she was offered many interesting projects in the recent past but she was scared to take those up because of the ban and how things turned between the two nations following the Uri attack and the Pulwama attack. However, the Raees actor wants to move on now. She was quoted as saying, "I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it's just sad. When I think about it I mean, we have all moved on. That's what we do, if we don't have this, we do something else. That's what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?"

Mahira has signed her first web series in India with ZEE5 and she's excited about the same. The actor will be seen narrating short stories in her show. Mahira talked about what she had been thinking about resuming work in India. She said, "A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time I don't know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn't about what people say, I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to go there.' And there was some content that was amazing, and I didn't want to miss out on it. But I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, 'No, come on yaar, you can't let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices'."

In 2016, when ter the Uri attack had taken place, the film industry had banned Pakistani artistes from working here. The move became even more aggressive in 2019 after the Pulwama attack that resulted in a complete ban on Pakistani artistes by the All Indian Cine Workers Association. However, many filmmakers collaborated with the artistes from across the border by taking the middle path and recording them in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Raees remains the only Indian project that featured Mahira Khan.