Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan is flying out of Mumbai to her home after domestic flights resumed. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her airport look and complied with new travel rules. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a white ethnic wear teamed up with kohlapuri slippers. She was flying from Mumbai to Delhi where her parents reside. She covered her face with a mask, hand gloves, and a face shield. Striking a pose with a victory sign, she can be seen smiling outside the airport. Also Read - Angrezi Medium Fame Radhika Madan Has 'Pocket Full of Sunshine' in Latest Sun-kissed Picture

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mai aa rahi hu Maa…#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook.” (sic) Also Read - Radhika Madan's Nachan Nu Jee Karda Clip 'That Didn't Make it to Final Cut' of Angrezi Medium is Too Funny to Miss

Check out the post here:



Domestic flights resumed on Monday, May 25, after two months of lockdown. On the very first day, 58,000 passengers flew, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

However, Radhika is not the only celebrity who has fly out of Mumbai. Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took special permission to return to Uttar Pradesh in his hometown Budhana as his mother was suffering from panic attacks after the death of his sister. Even Pooja Bedi and Fiance Maneck Contractor drove to Goa from Mumbai, which prompted a lot of criticism on social media.

Radhika made her debut with Pataakha and was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. The film featured Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia. Radhika essayed the role of Irrfan’s teenage daughter named Tarika in Angrezi Medium who wants to study abroad.

In Maharashtra, COVID-19 has affected more than 52,660 people and is the worst-hit state in the country.