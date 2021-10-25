Antim trailer out: “Jis din is sardaar ki hategi, sabki phategi,” Salman Khan continues his love for heavy dialogues in his upcoming movie Antim. At least the trailer of the film, released on Monday on all social media platforms, promised that the fans are going to see their favourite star finally acknowledging the ‘Hindustan ka bhai’ status in all his glory and swag. The trailer establishes the storyline of the film with Salman, as the police officer, and Aayush Sharma, as the gangster, pitted against each other in a full of action drama.Also Read - 'Karan Ko Hi Winner Bana Do' Netizens Call Bigg Boss Unfair, Remind How Kushal Tandon and Zeeshan Khan Were Eliminated

A lot of six-pack abs, bones being broken, a celebration of larger-than-life figures, rusty romance, and the fight for justice and the truth – Antim seems to be filled with the kind of masala Salman is known for. This time, as Aayush joins him as the main antagonist, things seem wilder and more whistle-worthy. Watch the trailer here:



After a lot of speculation around its release date, the makers have announced that Antim is hitting the screens on November 26. The film will be clashing at the Box Office with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 that also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead. It’s the sequel to Abraham’s film with the same title that was released in 2018.

Antim also stars Saiee Manjrekar who debuted in Bollywood alongside Salman in Dabangg 3. Watch out this space for all the latest updates related to Antim!