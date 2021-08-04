Gehana Vasisth goes nude in live video: Actor Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in a pornography case, took to Instagram to pose nude in a live video. The video that has now gone viral on social media was shared by the actor to ask fans the difference between erotica and porn. After Gehana, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in the same case last month.Also Read - Porn Case: Mumbai Police Transfers Gehana Vasisth And 3 Producers' Case To Property Cell

Gehana’s video that has created a sensation online, had a caption that read, “without cloth live

m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it’s a porn but when I wear all the cloths , some ppl claim porn

The actor is seen asking her followers if she’s looking ‘vulgar’ in the video. Gehana questions people who label her other videos ‘porn’ in which she is seen wearing clothes. “Maine kuch nahi pehna hai but aap phir bhi isey porn category me count nahi kar rahe hain. Mere baaki videos jisme maine kapde pehne hain, usey aap porn kehte hain. Ye toh galat hai na (sic)” (I am not wearing a single piece of cloth in this video and yet you are not counting it in the porn category. However, the videos in which I am seen wearing clothes are labelled as porn by you. How justified is that?” she says.

Earlier, in her statement to a leading daily, Gehana spoke against the arrest of Raj Kundra in the case related to the production of porn content on various apps. She alleged that the police doesn’t have any proof against the businessman. Gehana also talked about the live video in which she went nude to prove her point. She told ETimes, “They claim that 91 videos have been found. They can say anything. Where is the proof? They had said the same thing when I was arrested; that they had found 80-odd videos. That is the reason I conducted a live video session yesterday, where I was nude. It wasn’t vulgar and didn’t fall under the porn category. Cover dekh ke andar ki cheez decide kar lena galat baat hai (You can’t judge a book by its cover). Raj Kundra’s name was not mentioned in the chargesheet and if it was mentioned why was he not arrested back then. Why did the police swing into action after 6 months?”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a pre-arrest bail plea filed by her lawyer last week was deferred by the Mumbai sessions court to August 6, Friday. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the pornography case!