Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have begun the shooting of much-anticipated film Gadar 2, where they will be reprising the role of Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively. Sharing yet another photo from the set of the film, Tara and Sakeena are seen engaged in a 'deep conversation', and it is a meme worthy picture. In the photo, Sunny is seen looking at Ameesha's feet as she tries to show him something – it could be a 'payal', or a 'tatoo' and could even be an injury.

In the photo, Tara and Sakeena can be seen sitting for a quick tea break amid the shoot. While, Sunny can be seen clad in in maroon kurta, white pyjama and matching turban, Ameesha can be seen dolled up in mustard-colored dupatta with lace border and a matching white salwar teamed up with a black winter jacket.

She captioned the photo, "#GADAR 2 shoot mode .. Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol and Sakeena (me) in deep conversations… Any guesses what we are talking about ??? (sic)"

Check Out The Picture Here:

On Wednesday, Ameesha shared their very first look from the film’s muharat shot. In photo, Sunny and Ameesha can be seen dressed as their popular characters – Tara Singh and Sakeena. Gadar 2 will also star Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Jeete in the original film. She captioned it, “GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic).”

Talking about Gadar (2001), from Sunny Deol’s hand pump scene to little Jeete’s acting And Ameesha Patel singing ‘udja kale kawan’ with jeete in her arms, the film touched the emotional chords of its audience. A love story in the time of Partition of India in 1947 was warmly welcomed by the viewers. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Lilette Dubey, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

Gadar 2 will be produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, directed by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan. The film casts Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Music Composed by Mithoon.