Actor Malaika Arora took to social media to announce her COVID-19 diagnosis. She revealed that she has been asymptomatic and was asked by the doctors to quarantine at home. Malaika’s post comes a day after the news of her contracting the coronavirus came out. Also Read - Malaika Arora Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Beau Arjun Kapoor Contracted The Virus

With folded hands, the actor wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support” (sic) Also Read - Malaika Arora Sparkles in a Purple Saree-Gown by Gaurav Gupta For India's Best Dancer - Yay or Nay?

A few hours before Malaika’s diagnosis was made official by news agency ANI on Sunday, actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to state that even he had contracted the virus and was asked to quarantine at home.

Arjun, on Sunday, wrote in his post that he has been asymptomatic and feeling well. The actor posted on Instagram on Sunday evening and mentioned that he will keep his fans updated about his health and there’s nothing to worry as of now.

Malaika and Arjun are believed to be dating each other. It is yet to be out if both of them are quarantined together at Malaika’s Khar residence or living separately. Both the stars have been stepping out for professional reasons. While Malaika was busy performing her judging duties on Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, Arjun started shooting for his next film with Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham.

Earlier, Malaika’s building was reportedly sealed by the BMC after three residents including her sister’s parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19.

We wish speedy recovery both Malaika and Arjun!