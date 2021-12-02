Maldives: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora jetted-off to the Maldives for a relaxing vacation and their pictures from the island will leave the fans envied. The celebrity couple shared several pictures on their respective Instagram stories and it’s all about love and romance.Also Read - Ileana D'cruz Soaks Sun in Sea Wearing Hot And Sexy Bikinis at Maldives, Fans Say ‘Aag Lagadi Samandar Mein’

The couple can be seen soaking in the Sun and going for a romantic dinner date at the island country. Malaika looks sizzling hot in her green printed bikini look as she relaxes on a yacht. She also shared her bold picture soaking in the sun in a pastel green bralette top. On the other hand, Arjun can be seen sporting a moustache as he chills on a chair.

Earlier, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika. He told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."

Malaika and Arjun started dating reportedly in 2018. The couple made their relationship official with an Instagram post on Arjun’s birthday in 2019. They often holiday with each other’s family members during festivals and special occasions.