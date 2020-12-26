Actor Malaika Arora talked about spending her COVID time with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actor was talking to an entertainment portal when she mentioned how her quarantine time with a certain actor was full of fun and entertainment. Without taking Arjun’s name, she said that she was with someone throughout the dreadful COVID period and she’s glad it went well. Also Read - Here is How Contagious And Dangerous New Coronavirus Strain is

Zoom quoted Malaika as saying, "I would want to be in quarantine with him because I think he is extremely entertaining. There's never a dull moment with him. With me, it's more like… He keeps making fun of me."

Malaika and Arjun were living together during the lockdown period. The two were diagnosed with COVID-19 after the lockdown got over and they were quarantined together. In her previous interview with Mumbai Mirror, Malaika had said that she was totally scared when she got diagnosed with the coronavirus because she was actively working out and taking the best care of herself.

The actor had started shooting for her dance reality show where a crew member was tested positive for the coronavirus after which Malaika also decided to test herself and was declared asymptomatic. “It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actor is in a happy relationship with Arjun. Both of them are often spotted together and seen stealing some quality moments. The couple spent Diwali together in Dharamsala where Arjun had been shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.