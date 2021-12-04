New Delhi: Malaika Arora is one of the hottest Bollywood divas. She never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. Once again, the actor is setting fire on social media with her latest bikini pictures. Malaika, who is currently enjoying in the Maldives with her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a super stunning picture. In this picture, Malaika can be seen enjoying the sun and blue waters as she is resting on a yacht. Wearing an absolutely sexy yellow and black bikini, Malaika is setting the temperature soaring.Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Maldives Vacation Is All About Love, Sea And Romance | See Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently spending some quality time in the island nation of Maldives. Recently, there were also reports of things not being okay between the two but these pictures have put an end to all such rumours. Malaika and Arjun have also been sharing several other pictures from their vacation with which they are setting couple goals. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Rocks a Moustache And Trimmed Hair Look For His Dark Comedy Kuttey

Check pictures here:

Malaika and Arjun started each other in 2018. However, they made their relationship official with an Instagram post on Arjun’s birthday in 2019. Since then, they often holiday with each other’s family members, celebrate festivals together and share pictures on social media. Earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor talked about his relationship with Malaika and said, I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.” Also Read - Malaika Arora OOPS MOMENT: Malaika Arora's Major Wardrobe Malfunction In A Thigh-High Slit Gown Goes Viral, Checkout Video