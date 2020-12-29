Malaika Arora is currently having a time of her life as she vacays in Goa with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. The couple is staying at Amrita’s holiday home villa at Candolim Beach. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, she shared her stunning picture where she can be seen wearing a green monokini teamed up with a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen all drenched in the sun-soaked picture as she poses by the pool. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Vacay at Amrita Arora's Goa Villa And It Is 'Uber Luxurious'

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a green crop top teamed up with shorts and a pair of sunglasses. She captioned the post, “Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ……bliss n tranquility the perfect getaway home”.Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial @rainforest.talisman #labouroflove #goa. (sic)”

Earlier, she shared a boomerang video where she can be seen getting into the pool while Arjun is already inside the pool. She also shared her picture of performing yoga in the poolside area.

Earlier this month, Malaika and Arjun had visited Himachal Pradesh where the latter was shooting for his film Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan also joined them in the Himalayas.