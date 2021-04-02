Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora has taken her COVID jab. She took to social media on Friday morning to share a picture of herself taking her first COVID jab as the country enters into the second phase of vaccination to fight the coronavirus which has risen once again. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gets First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'All Well'

Wearing a white tee and sweatpants, Malaika visited the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai to take the vaccine. The actor encouraged all to have faith in the vaccine and get themselves registered for the safety of all around them. Malaika even took a jibe on those who keep talking about her age. The caption on the post read, “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether !Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon !( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile 👏👏👏) THANK YOU 🙏(and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine 💪) Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised as Health Precaution After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Malaika was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks back after which she quarantined herself at home. The actor had just begun to judge a reality show when she got infected and had to take a break from work. Her beau Arjun Kapoor also got infected with the virus a few days later.

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, and Shabana Azmi among other Bollywood celebs also took their COVID jab in the recent past.