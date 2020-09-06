After Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, his girlfriend Malaika Arora has also tested positive for coronavirus. Her younger sister Amrita Arora has confirmed the news with ETimes. Also Read - Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda Tests Positive For COVID-19

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun” Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, 1st Case of Reinfection in City

Earlier, Malaika’s reality dance show, India’s Best Dancer was immediately stopped after 7-8 people from the crew contracted the virus. Speaking to ETimes, IFTDC (Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association) CEO, Suresh Amin said, “I don’t know the exact number, but yes, there have been cases of COVID-19 on India’s Best Dancer. Everyone has been taking every possible precaution but I guess the pandemic is so severe that we have to deal with it come what may.”

In June, Malika’s residence was sealed after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, we pray for the couple’s speedy recovery!