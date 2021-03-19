Actor Malaika Arora is ‘twerking and wiggling her way into the weekend’ in a fun way. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video from the gym where she can be seen twerking and wiggling on the popular song ‘Wingle’ feat, Snoop Dogg. In the video, she can be seen clas in a sports bra teamed up with gym shorts sans makeup. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes and hair tied in a bun. The video will definitely inspire you to wiggle your way into the weekend too. Also Read - Facebook Working on Instagram For Kids Under Age 13

She captioned it, "Twerking my way into the weekend …… wiggle, wiggle …. let's see Wat you got . Share ur videos. (sic)"

Earlier, Malaika shared a bold picture of herself in a black bikini. She can be seen dressed in a backless black monokini which she has teamed up by throwing over an asymmetrical beige top. She accessorised her look with a brown leather belt and she has styled her hair in loose curls. She captioned the Instagram post, “Beach bum.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was one of the judges on the TV reality show India’s Best Dancer alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best known for her songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among many others.