Mumbai: Marking boyfriend Arjun Kapoor‘s 36th birthday, Malaika Arora shared an adorable post for her ‘sunshine’. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor hugging her. The photo seems from one of their vacations and looks like the couple clicked the photo during one of their morning runs. While Malaika can be seen clad in a blue top, grey gym tights, and white jacket, Arjun is seen sporting a grey t-shirt, lowers, and a hoodie jacket. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor And Other B-Town Celebs Attend Bash In Mumbai

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Happy birthday my sunshine @arjunkapoor. (sic)” Also Read - 'Intertwined Forever': Arjun Kapoor Gets Inked For His Sister Anshula Kapoor, Here's What it Means

Actor Sonam Kapoor also shared a slew of pictures featuring her, Arjun Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja. Sher captioned it, “My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I’m so proud to see you become the kind, selfless, and most caring man I know. Here’s to more happy memories and happier times with you. (sic)”

On Friday night, Arjun hosted his birthday bash at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He celebrated his special day with family members and industry friends such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, among others who were present at the bash.

Earlier, in an interview, he opened about dating someone older, who also has a son from a previous marriage. He told Film Companion, “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

The couple made their relationship official with an Instagram post on Arjun’s birthday in 2019. They often holiday with each other’s family members during festivals and special occasions.