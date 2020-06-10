Bollywood actor Malaika Arora‘s building in Mumbai’s Bandra, Tuscany Apartments has been sealed after a resident was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 8, 2020. According to a report, a picture of the building with the banner saying Containment Zone has surfaced online. Malaika stays with her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper in the building. She has been under quarantine since the lockdown started in March. Also Read - Anti-Viral' Fabric to Fight Coronavirus? Gujarat Company Comes Up With Long Term Solution Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases have reached to 90,787 with 51,100 in Mumbai. The city recorded 1,015 new cases. While Malaika is yet to update media on the current situation. Also Read - Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Near 95000-Mark, CM Uddhav Thackeray Urges All to Follow Guidelines | 10 Points
An Instagram page @bollywood.scuttlebutt shared the news with a photo of Malaika Arora’s sealed building. Also Read - Nagpur Police's Meme From Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma to Spead COVID-19 Awareness Will Surely Tickle Your Funnybones
Have a look:
Today, Malaika Arora shared a super-hot picture of herself practising yoga in a motivating posts for all her fans out there. She wrote, “Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll – #14Days14Asanas”.
View this post on Instagram
Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll – #14Days14Asanas Each day, I’ll be putting up one asana that I absolutely love and practice regularly and I’d love for you’ll to do the same asana, click a picture, tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Today’s asana is ’Sarvangasana’ – Lie down with your back on the floor, and palms close to your body – Lift your legs and bring them close to your heart – Lift your lower body slowly and place your hands on your lower back, keeping your elbows close to the torso – Slowly lift your legs up, forming a straight line with your forearm – Breathe normally without any pressure on your neck – To come out of the pose, fold your knees, bring your legs close to the chest and slowly release your hands I’m super excited to see how beautifully you all do this asana, do not forget to tag me and #14Days14Asanas #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
Waiting for Malaika Arora to share updates.