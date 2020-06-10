Bollywood actor Malaika Arora‘s building in Mumbai’s Bandra, Tuscany Apartments has been sealed after a resident was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 8, 2020. According to a report, a picture of the building with the banner saying Containment Zone has surfaced online. Malaika stays with her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper in the building. She has been under quarantine since the lockdown started in March. Also Read - Anti-Viral' Fabric to Fight Coronavirus? Gujarat Company Comes Up With Long Term Solution Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases have reached to 90,787 with 51,100 in Mumbai. The city recorded 1,015 new cases. While Malaika is yet to update media on the current situation.

An Instagram page @bollywood.scuttlebutt shared the news with a photo of Malaika Arora's sealed building.

Have a look:

Today, Malaika Arora shared a super-hot picture of herself practising yoga in a motivating posts for all her fans out there. She wrote, “Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll – #14Days14Asanas”.

Waiting for Malaika Arora to share updates.