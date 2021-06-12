Gurugram: Comedian Mallika Dua’s mother Dr Padmavati Dua aka Chinna Dua passed away due to coronavirus-related complications. Remembering her mother, Mallika shared a post on Instagram thanking her mother ‘to be choosing to be her mother’. In the long post, she shared, “I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That’s how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thankyou ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you ma. (sic)” Also Read - Bhuvan Bam Loses Both His Parents To Covid-19, Shares 'Sab Bikhar Chuka Hai, Ab Shuru Se Jeena Sikhna Padehga'

She captioned it, "Love of my life. Thank you for choosing me. (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Earlier, Mallika took to Instagram to announce the sad news and wrote, "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life."

The fiesty, gregarious, Dr Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, wife of veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away of Covid 19 after battling it for weeks. Prayers with the family.. words are just not enough in these heart breaking times. 🙏 RIP @VinodDua7 pic.twitter.com/8rUqkfGQPN — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 11, 2021



On May 13, Chinna was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital on May 14. She had shared back then, “We were admitted to St Stephens’ Hospital on May 13 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn’t available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta.”

On May 22, she shared her health update, “Good day. Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles. However, one has to be practical & take one day at a time. Shraddha & saburi i.e faith & patience is the only way to tide over. So stability & status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging, meals & what nots leaving one exhausted at times. Hence the update gets delayed. By the grace of God, countless prayers, good wishes & blessings from family & friends like you all, Inshallah we hope to attain full recovery asap. Please continue with your prayers. God bless us all always. Loads of love to all.”

She is survived by her daughter Mallika Dua and husband Vinod Dua.