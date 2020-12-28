Actor Mallika Sherawat is currently vacationing in Kerala. She took to Instagram on Monday to share a few happy photos of herself wearing a bikini. The actor, who’s known for her bold appearances in movies and red carpets, looks absolutely stylish in her striped bikini top paired with a flower-printed bottom. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gives Back To Trolls Who Slammed Her For Bikini Picture, Says 'Don't Try To Preach'

Mallika poses for the photos while relaxing on a hammock in the middle of extensive greenery. The actor further styled her breezy look with a pair of big shades and hair tied in a bun. The actor reminded all of her Murder days. Check out all the photos here: Also Read - Mandira Bedi Sets Temperature Soaring in Yellow Bikini, Pic Will Make Your Jaws Drop

The fans couldn’t resist commenting with fire and heart emojis on the post. Some Instagram users wrote how she reminded all of her initial days in Bollywood, while some commented to say that she looks equally hot today.

Earlier, the actor posed near a giant old tree wearing a printed, colourful sarong. Mallika kept her hair all loose and naturally wavy in the photos as she looked away from the camera. She captioned the post as, “I’m present & thankful for all things, for the heart that gives is a happy one 🌹” (sic)

Mallika will soon be seen in a movie titled RK/RKay which is directed by actor Kay Kay Menon and also features Manu Rishi Chadha and Ranvir Shorey alongside her. The team recently had a special screening organised for selected people where Mallika appeared wearing a pretty Lucknowi suit.

How excited are you to see her back on-screen?