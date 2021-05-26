Mumbai: Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat revealed that she was ‘almost morally assassinated’ after she faced backlash for her bold scenes in the film Murder. She said that audience’s perception of actors has changed now. In 2003, Mallika made her debut as a lead actor in Bollywood with Khwahish. The following year, she starred in Murder. Both her films were known for bold scenes and they established her as a sex symbol. Also Read - Woman Slits Boyfriend's Throat for Talking to Another Woman on Phone, Arrested

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "When I acted in Murder (2004), I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot; I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People's perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed. But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance."

She further said that she got 'typecast' even after working in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) and Dasavathaaram (2008). She said, "In the past, people have judged me and seen me with a certain mindset. Even after working in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) and Dasavathaaram (2008), I got typecast. As an actor, I could only choose the best from what was offered. So, here I am, starting off on a new journey, with my fingers crossed."

Helmed by Anurag Basu, Murder features Ashmit Patel and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. She has acted in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome, and Double Dhamaal. She has also been part of international projects such as Jackie Chan-starrer The Myth, Politics of Love, and Time Raiders. She made her digital debut with Booo Sabki Phategi, alongside Tusshar Kapoor. The show also featured Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda, and Shefali Jariwala.