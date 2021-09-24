Mallika Sherawat on casting couch: Actor Mallika Sherawat talks about her image on-screen and how many actors tried to take advantage of her in the past because of that. A woman has to find her own confidence in the industry and Mallika too had to face many men who wanted her to ‘compromise’. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, the actor talked about how she went bold in the movies and that made men think that they could act smart with her.Also Read - Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta's 'Nakaab' Investigates The Death of a TV Actor | Watch Trailer

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Mallika revealed that she never faced the casting couch in the industry and everything went smoothly in her favour when she had stepped into Bollywood. The actor was quoted as saying, "I haven't faced it directly… My rise to stardom, I was very lucky, it was very easy. I came to Mumbai, I got Khwahish and Murder. I didn't have to struggle much. But after the movies, because Murder was such a bold movie, and that kind of a bold image was established, a lot of male actors started taking a lot of liberties with me, and they said if you can be so bold onscreen, so you can be bold with us in person also."

The actor went on to add that many men she had met in the industry didn't know how to differentiate between her on-screen image and the person that she was in real life. She explained, "They did not differentiate between the onscreen and offscreen persona, so that is where I faced a lot of difficult situations, because I am a very strong woman, and I would tell the male actor, 'I am sorry, I am not going to compromise'. I haven't come to Bollywood to compromise, I have come here to make a career. That's why they have never worked with me."

Mallika also revealed that she never attended any filmy parties or went out with anybody to protect herself from getting into trouble. She said, “I didn’t go to Bollywood parties, I didn’t meet any producer or director at night in a hotel room, or at night in the office. I kept myself away, and I thought, ‘Jo meri kismat mein hai woh mere paas ayega (I’ll get what is destined for me). I don’t need to do all these things,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.