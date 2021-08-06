Sara Ali Khan’s viral video from Vaishno Devi: Actor Sara Ali Khan keeps entertaining her fans by putting up various videos on her social media handles. In her latest video on Instagram, she shares a glimpse of her journey from New Delhi to Goa where she begins from India Gate and travels through Varanasi, Vaishno Devi, Bihar, and Sangla. At one point in her journey, when she visits the Vaishno Devi temple situated in Jammu, she is stopped by a stranger who tells her that no one who has done ‘paap’ (evil) in her life, can visit the temple and complete the darshan at the holy shrine. Sara is seen taken aback as she asks the person whether she will be able to visit the temple or not.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Opens up on Why She Doesn’t Want to Live With Her Father Saif Ali Khan

Sara captioned her video as, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Dilli ke India gate se 🇮🇳 Bihar ke khet tak 🐐 (sic)"

The viral video seems to have been shot during the shoot of Sara’s upcoming movie ‘Atrangi Re‘ in which she plays the role of a regular girl from the northern part of India who falls in love with a South Indian boy. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, shows the couple’s journey from north to south and covers many states and cultures. Atrangi Re also features Akshay Kumar in a prominent role.’

Meanwhile, Sara is popular for sharing her fun videos under the title ‘Namaste Darshakon’ and ‘Knock Knock’ in which she lets her fans enjoy a few BTS glimpses of her real lifestyle. Did you have fun watching this new video?