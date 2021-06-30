Mandira Bedi Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Husband Raj Kaushal's Funeral, Carries The Bier

Mumbai: Actor Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal on Wednesday morning. Raj was a filmmaker and a producer and aged 49 when he suffered a heart attack at passed away at his residence in Mumbai. In the pictures from his funeral, Mandira was seen paying her last respect and carrying the bier outside her house. Also Read - Who Was Mandira Bedi's Husband? All About Late Raj Kaushal Who Died of Heart Attack

Traditionally, a woman is not expected to touch the bier or carry it to the crematorium. Mandira, who is always known for creating her own rules, broke that stereotype as she carried her husband’s bier and tried to bid him goodbye in her own way. She seemed inconsolable and yet strong enough to find her way to be near her husband in his journey to the heavenly abode. Also Read - Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away After Heart Attack

Mandira got the support of her friends as Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Apoorva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi, and others lined up outside her house and tried to comfort her.

Mandira and Raj got married in 1999 after which they welcomed their first child in 2011. The couple adopted a girl later and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. A day before his demise, Raj spent some time with his friends including Mouni Roy and others at their residence. Both Mandira and Mouni shared pictures from their reunion on social media on Sunday.

It’s a difficult time for the Bedi and Kaushal families. May he rest in peace!