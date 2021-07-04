Mumbai: Actor and TV personality Mandira Bedi changed her Instagram profile photo to honour her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal. He died on Wednesday after suffering from heart attack. She changed her display picture to black as a mark of mourning. Raj is survived by his wife Mandira and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. Also Read - Mouni Roy Shares A Picture From Raj Kaushal's Prayer Meet | Check Here

On Saturday, a prayer meet was held at Mandira's residence which was attended by her family members and several celebrities from the industry including Mouni Roy and Vidya Malavade.

Mandira Bedi performed last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal. Kaushal's funeral in Bandra on Wednesday morning was attended by his friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, and Ashish Chaudhary among others.

He began his career as a copywriter in 1989 and later assisted Mukul Anand. He had set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials. Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who succumbed to a heart attack.