Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. His friend and colleague, filmmaker Onir confirmed the news on social media with a tweet. Onir wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic)” Also Read - Mandira Bedi Slams Netizens Who Troll Her For Adopting ‘Street Kid Who Looks Out of Place’

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Also Read - Mandira Bedi Flaunts Her Bikini Bod As She Inspires Fans With Intense Workout | Watch