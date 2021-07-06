Mumbai: Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi continued to mourn the death of her husband, Raj Kaushal, in yet another post on Monday evening. After sharing a set of happy pictures on Instagram, Mandira took to Twitter to write ‘rip my Raji’ with a heartbreak emoji as she dropped another throwback photo. She could be seen posing with a goofy Raj in the photo – looking absolutely lovely together. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Posts For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Karan Johar Comments

Mandira’s husband, a filmmaker, died on Wednesday after a heart attack. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower love and support in the best words possible. While one wrote, “Very difficult time for you…may God gives more strength to you and Rest in peace at heaven for Raji…But mam you are the strongest women I ever see….,” another user wrote, “He must be smiling from above, feeling immensely proud of being your partner. You are really very brave Mandira. The way you participated in his last journey is a clear indication of how much you love him. May lord give you strength to bear his loss. Broken heart Deepest condolences (sic)” Also Read - Mandira Bedi Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Reason Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Also Read - Mandira Bedi Was Taking Raj Kaushal to Hospital, he Died in Car: Sulaiman Merchant Reveals All

Mandira earlier shared a few photos of herself posing with Raj in a post on Instagram. Many of her industry colleagues including friends Mouni Roy, Vidya Malvade, Karan Johar, and Mithila Palkar among others commented to say that she is the strongest and her husband is watching over her from heaven.

Mandira and Raj got married in the year 1999. On Wednesday, June 31, he told Mandira about having a heart attack and she immediately tried to rush him to the hospital. However, Mandira and her friend Ashish Chowdhry, lost his pulse in the car as he passed away. Raj is survived by his wife and two kids – son Vir and daughter Tara.

May his soul rest in peace!