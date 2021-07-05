Mandira Bedi Instagram post: Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi shared a heartbreaking post on social media days after her husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away from a heart attack. On Monday morning, Mandira took to Instagram to drop a few throwback pictures of herself dining with her husband. The photos showed an elated Mandira smiling and posing with Raj who also looks extremely happy in the frame. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Reason Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Mandira simply shared a heartbreak emoji in the caption of the post. She got the support of her industry colleagues who commented asking her to stay strong. While her friend Mouni Roy and filmmaker Karan Johar left heart emojis on the post, Tara Sharma wrote a big note in the comments telling Mandira that Raj will always be there looking after her. Her comment read, “Dearest Mandi. Deepest condolences again and loads of love, prayers and strength. Loved ones are always with us and Raj is with you and your gorgeous kids always❤️. It was way too soon to go and beyond tragic but he is always with you, watching over, loving and protecting. Sending loads of love (sic).” Also Read - Mandira Bedi Was Taking Raj Kaushal to Hospital, he Died in Car: Sulaiman Merchant Reveals All

In an interview recently, Bedi’s family friend and music composer Sulaiman Merchant revealed that Raj had told Mandira when he was having a heart attack but they lost his pulse on their way to the hospital and he passed away in the car itself.

Mandira and her family have been trying very hard to bear the loss. On Saturday, they organised a prayer-meet for Raj which was attended by many celebs from the industry. Mandira’s friends Ashish Chowdhry, Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Apoorva Agnihotri, and others have been helping her in the grieving times and providing her strength.

May Raj rest in peace!