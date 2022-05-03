Mandira Bedi Drops Pool Pictures, Gets Trolled: As internet bullying is a reality, actor Mandira Bedi recently became the victim of sexism and moral policing. The actor, who is also a mom of two lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 2021 as Raj suffered a cardiac arrest. Since, then the actor took a brave move by posting workout and vacation pictures and inspirational quotes on her Instagram handle. However, while celebrating one of her friend’s birthday at Phuket, Thailand, Mandira was lambasted by nasty trolls. Check out this Instagram post shared by the actor:Also Read - Mandira Bedi Misses Late Husband Raj Kaushal on 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Mandira Posts Gratitude Note to Friend!

While celebrating her friend’s birthday at Phuket Mandira shared some fun pictures where the two are seen together in a pool while taking selfie. Mandira captioned her post as, “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes 🙈) #sumsitup ❣️❤️ May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you @adimots 🧿❤️.” Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Dance on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', Mandira Bedi Shakes Leg on 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' | Watch Videos

Mandira Gets Trolled by Cyber Bullies!

Mandira’s moments of joy didn’t went down too well with the moral police and champions of sexism. The actor who has always been in the receiving end of trolls was criticized for celebrating her male friend’s birthday since it has been one year since, Raj passed away. Referring to her husband’s unfortunate demise the actor often gets judged for trying to move on and stay happy. Mandira became a soft target of trolls who didn’t spare name calling or judging her character. The actor was also body shamed by the internet bullies.

Mandira Not New to Hate Comments!

Mandira is not new to internet bullying and hate comments. The actor was previously trolled as cyber bullies wrote nasty comments about her daughter Tara. Mandira had adopted Tara in 2020 and often posts cute and adorable pictures with her lovely daughter. The actor took to Instagram to retort back to indecent and racist remarks against Tara and said she won’t tolerate anyone targeting her family.

Mandira And Her Quest For Happiness!

Mandira has written a self-help book Happy For No Reason that was published in January 2020. The actor has opened up about her career struggles, family and marital life in the book. Hoping Mandira comes out strongly from the criticism and continues to inspire. Since, internet bullying is a massive threat to mental health and online interactions, adequate measures need to be taken against cyber bullies.

