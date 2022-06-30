Mandira Bedi’s heartbreaking post for late husband Raj Kaushal: Actor Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal on June 30 last year. On Thursday morning, she took to Instagram to write a heartbreaking note on the first death anniversary of her husband. Mandira wrote about spending a whole year in the absence of the late Raj Kaushal who was 49 when he died of heartbreak.Also Read - Mandira Bedi Targeted For Posting Pool Pictures With Friend, Trolls Lambast With Nasty Comments!

“365 days without you, (sic)” she wrote in her note and mentioned “Miss you Raji (sic),” in the caption of her post, adding a heart emoji alongside. Mandir keeps sharing notes on her social media account about life, relationships, love, bonding and heartbreaks. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Misses Late Husband Raj Kaushal on 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Check out Mandira Bedi’s post for her late husband here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Also Read - Inside Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar’s Sangeet Ceremony: It Was All About Celebrating Love And Dancing Their Hearts Out

As soon as Mandira made the post, several celebs and colleagues from the industry showered her with love and strength. While Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “my love to you (sic),” Tahira Kashyap commented, “More strength and love to you ❤️ (sic).”

Who was Raj Kaushal?

Raj was a businessman, a known director and a producer. He was married to Mandira for over 23 years. He died due to a heart attack on June 30, 2021, on his way to the hospital. It is believed that he felt a little uneasy in the morning that day and Mandira rushed him to the hospital with the support of a close friend. However, he breathed his last in the car. Raj and Mandira had adopted a daughter last year – Tara Bedi Kaushal. The couple also welcomed a son, Vir, in 2011.