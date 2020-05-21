Actor Manisha Koirala recently shared the new controversial map of Nepal that has been criticised by India for ‘unjustified cartographic assertion’. When the actor shared the tweet made by Nepal’s foreign affairs minister Pradeep Gyawali, the entire hell broke loose. Manisha was widely slammed for supporting the ‘illegal’ map of Nepal when she has been working in India for years now. Also Read - Manisha Koirala Shares a Thankful Post For Getting Second Chance at Life

Manish's tweet read, "Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward to a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now" (sic). One Twitter user asked her to think about the love and respect she has received in India before making such tweets while another user quoted her films to make her understand that Indians will be hurt with her tweet. Check out these interesting tweets:

Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now 🙏 https://t.co/A60BZNjgyK Also Read - Manisha Koirala-Madhavi Menon-Sonal Mansingh Challenge Beauty stereotypes at Jaipur Literature Festival — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 18, 2020

Is dignity achieved by publishing new map showing new areas under political map. These tactics do flare up unwanted enimity between people and natuons..there are no legal basis to incorporate legit Indian Territory. — Teji (@TEJINDE52441549) May 18, 2020

The new map was officially released by Nepal’s Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal during a televised press conference in Kathmandu. It showed the boundary of Nepal extended to include areas such as Lipulek and Kalapani which were not a part of the Nepalese map before.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson from India’s External Affairs Ministery – Anurag Srivastava commented on the Nepalese map and called it ‘unilateral act.’ He said the country will not accept such ‘artificial enlargement territorial claims by Nepal’. “This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Srivastava.