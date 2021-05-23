Mumbai: Do you know that Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee studied acting together at Barry John Acting Studio? The actors are friends for a long time. Now, during a recent interaction, Manoj revealed some interesting anecdotes about the two. He talked about how they used to share cigarettes or beedis and how SRK was popular among girls. Also Read - The Family Man Season 3 Confirmed, Amazon Prime Video to Make Announcement Soon | Deets Inside

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "He was the only one who used to come in Maruti Van. In those days a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Taj in Delhi. I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John's group for some time. We used to share cigarettes, beedis, whatever we could afford. He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded. He always had his way with words."

Back in 2016, SRK and Manoj interacted together at a press meet. Shah Rukh praised The Family 2 actor and said, "We have been working together since childhood in theatre and I have got to learn a lot from Manoj. We have done a lot of masti. I feel the proudest and I'm not being patronising, he is one of the finest actors and I wish him all the best."

Interestingly, even after working in the Hindi film industry for nearly three decades now, SRK and Manoj Bajpayee have shared the screen space in only one film, Veer-Zara, released in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Manoj Bajpayee is waiting for the June 4 release of his much-anticipated web series, The Family Man 2, Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the silver screen after a sabbatical of three years with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo role. A source close to the development told ETimes that Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Siddharth Anand’s narration and that is why he decided to go with Pathan first. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film’s music is being composed by Vishal Dadlani.