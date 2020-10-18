Actor Manoj Bajpayee had worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya. While the film tanked at the Box Office, the performances of both the actors were appreciated. The actor now recalled the same time and talked about giving a tribute to Sushant in his own way. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput's Images Feature in Kolkata Pandal, Sister Shweta Thanks All for Remembering Actor

SSR died on June 14 and Bajpayee was among the many from the industry who couldn't praise the departed soul enough. In his latest interview with Times of India, the actor reminisced the same time spent with Sushant and just how beautifully talented he was. Bajpayee also talked about how the circumstances changed after Sushant's death and said that a few people even used the unfortunate incident for their personal advantage.

"At this point in time, I have stopped talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. Initially, I spoke about him after his tragic demise because I was really shaken up about what happened. Shekhar Kapur ji and I have tried to give proper shraddhanjali (tribute) in the manner that it should be given and remember Sushant for all the things that he was," said Manoj Bajpayee.

Adding that the entire incident fell apart with ‘vested interests’ coming in, the actor said, “I remember all the great things about him. But after that, I feel the whole thing got messed up and vested interest started walking on and I pulled away from all the cacophony and madness. I didn’t want to be part of it.”

The National Award-winning actor went on to talk about Sushant’s brilliance as an actor. He said that he could see his struggle and identify with it. “I wanted to remember Sushant as a very intelligent and hardworking person. He was a brilliant actor. Somebody who has come from a small town made a big name for himself in a very short span of his career,” he said.

