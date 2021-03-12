Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID-19 positive after his upcoming film Despatch’s director Kanu Behl was tested positive with the deadly virus. Manoj’s publicist said in a statement, “Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director (was) infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in a couple of months. Manoj was shooting for Despatch film, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The actor is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery.” Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 700 People Attend Wedding Amid Rising Cases, Organisers Booked

The shoot of the film has been halted and is expected to resume only after a few months. Also Read - India Corona Tally: Country Sees Spike of 23,285 New Cases Within 24 Hrs, Delhi Records Highest Count in Over 2 Months

Talking about the film, Despatch is an investigative thriller that unfolds the world of crime journalism. Manoj said in a statement, “As an actor, I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserves to be told. Despatch is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I’m confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of storytelling.” Also Read - Coronavirus: Night Curfew, Lockdown Imposed in These Cities to Contain Pandemic | Complete List Here

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the coronavirus and has been quarantined at home. Alia Bhatt has been tested negative.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be seen in the upcoming murder mystery, Silence Can You Hear It. He is also waiting for the release of his much-awaited series, The Family Man 2.