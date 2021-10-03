New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K Bajpayee has passed away on October 2 in New Delhi. He was 83.Also Read - The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee Celebrates 2 Years Of The Show With Quirky Scene, Fans Ask ‘Season 3 Kab Aayega?’

Sources close to Manoj Bajpayee’s team have confirmed the news. Reportedly, the actor’s father was very critical from the last few days. After hearing the news of his father’s death, Manoj Bajpayee rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project. The shooting for this project has been halted for now. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee's Father Hospitalised, Condition Critical

‘SHE’ director Avinash Das also took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt note. He shared a picture of Manoj Bajpayee along with his father and wrote, “Manoj Bhaiya’s father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son’s success. He was a great man. Prayers.” Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee Files Criminal Defamation Complaint Against KRK For His Tweet on The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee’s father’s funeral will be held at 1:30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee recently won the Best Actor Award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in the web series ‘The Family Man 2’. He will be next seen in ‘Kurup’ and ‘Despatch’.