Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is making headlines with his new stint on the popular web show The Family Man 2. Do you know in real life, he is married to actor Neha and the couple is blessed with a daughter. Her real name is Shabana Raza and was ‘forced’ to change her name. In an old interview, Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Shabana opened up about the whole ordeal how she was ‘forced’to change her name before entering the Hindi entertainment industry. Also Read - The Family Man 2's Chellam Sir Features In Mumbai Police Advisory, Makers React

In an interview with Rediff in 2008, she had said, “I was never Neha. I was always Shabana. I was forced into changing my name too. I was not okay with it at all. My parents proudly named me Shabana. There was no need to change it, but nobody listened to me. I have matured a lot since I entered the industry. I was very apprehensive about everything before but I understand better now.” Also Read - Why Cast Ayushmann in Bala or Saif in Omkara? Sharib Hashmi on Samantha's 'Brown Face' Criticism

In 2008, Shabana finally managed to carry her original name for Sanjay Gupta’s film, Alibaug. She said, “That is why working with Sanjay and the whole team of Alibaug has been the best experience of my life. I told Sanjay that I want to go with my real name, and he was okay with it. I had lost my identity and now, I got it back.” Also Read - Did Mamata Banerjee Inspire PM Basu's Character in The Family Man 2? Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade Reveals

Shabana Raza made her Bollywood debut with Kareeb in 1998, followed by Fiza and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. She was last seen in Acid Factory ( 2009).